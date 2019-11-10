Bishop Sam Zuga restores retired Army Officer with 10 years spinal cord Injury

By Rita Chioma

Popular Nigerian Bishop, Sam Zuga who recently gave out brand new SUV to the King of Ejule land in Kogi State, Alhaji Abdullahi Amanbo, has again reportedly cured a retired Army Officer with spinal cord injury of 10 years.

It was gathered that the retired officer was a beneficiary of the Sam Zuga free medical treatment.

Upon receiving his healings, the middle aged former military man testified during one of the free Medical treatment in Adamawa state.

Bishop Sam Zuga who was recently in Adamawa to organize the Sam Zuga free medical treatment and to minister the word of God to the people of Adamawa, during his ministration he received massive testimonies from the beneficiaries of the Sam Zuga free medical treatment.

Responding to the testimony of the retired Army man, Bishop Sam Zuga said: “What injection cannot do, anointing can do. What chemistry cannot handle, God-mystery can handle. What physical eyes cannot locate, spiritual eyes can locate. I return all the glory to God Almighty”.

Vanguard