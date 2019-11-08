Breaking News
Bishop Sam Zuga gifts King of Ejule brand new Lincoln navigator SUV

…To give out 1000 cars In 2020

Bishop Sam Zuga of House of Joy Ministry, founder of Sam Zuga foundation, has gifted a brand new car to the King of Ejule land in Kogi state.

Although a Muslim, the Onu/District head of Ejule Chief; Alhaji Abdullahi Amanabo was so happy to receive Bishop Sam Zuga in Kogi again, as well as accepted the beautiful car gift, after the man of God prayed for him and the entire land.

It would be recalled that few weeks ago Bishop Sam Zuga launched his free medical treatment program in Attah Igala land.

In addition, the Bishop also promises to give one thousand (1000) cars to Nigerians in 2020.

Bishop Sam Zuga made this statement during his visit to the king of Ejule also reemphasizes on the need of building unity between Christians and Muslims being in peace with each other irrespective of their religious background.

