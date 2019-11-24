Billions At Play among top 3 books shaking up the oil and energy industry

Billions At Play: The Future Of African Energy And Doing Deals has emerged one of the top three most grossing oil and gas books. booksthatmakeyou.com, a website dedicated to providing information, news, and articles about wonderful books and authors listed the recently released book as “One the 3 Books Shaking Up The Oil And Energy Industry Today”. The site goes further to recommend the book as “Must-Reads For Investors, Businesses, And Everyone Interested In The United States’ Future Involvement In Oil And Politics”.

In a statement, Booksthatmakeyou noted that “Books about oil and energy are topping best-seller’s lists right now, and with good reason—the United States, Russia, China, and other countries are all competing for the billions that are literally at play”.

“With corruption lurking around nearly every corner, and politicians positioning for their own best interests, what should investors, businesses, government officials and the political-savvy citizen be reading right now?”

“Companies supplying oil and energy produce millions of dollars in revenue and depending on which company, oil and energy can produce billions. But there is room for more investments, strategies, partnerships that formulate growth. Plus, there are strategies that can benefit the people, such as in Africa, as well as the corporations willing to invest in infrastructure”

“The fight for the well-being of the Earth is happening right before our eyes. First, it was climate change, now that pressure for awareness is spreading to oil and energy. And for good reasons: we need to be proactive now”.

In Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals, NJ Ayuk breaks down the use of natural resources and how it can be used as a stepping-stone to enhance the lives of African countries and be lucrative investment opportunities for countries like the United States. For twenty years, NJ Ayuk has been involved in the business of oil and gas—handling deals on Africa’s behalf.

The author talks about governments, deficits, power shortages, diversity in the workplace, and supporting women who also have careers in the oil and gas industry. Billions at Play is a #1 Amazon Bestseller in three categories: Oil and Energy, African Politics, and Natural Resource Extraction Industry.

With Russia and China moving in on the opportunities in oil and energy and Africa, now is the time to read the book that presents a road map to those ready to take notice.

