By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The bill titled: “A bill for an Act to Establish the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta State to Provide Full-time Courses in Technology, Applied Science, Management and other Fields of Studies and to Make Provisions for the General Administration and for Related Matters, 2019 (SB. 34)” is sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central.

In the lead Debate, Senator Omo-Agege who explained that the institution was conceived with the intent of becoming the bastion of technical academic excellence, said that the proposed polytechnic would create more admission opportunities for Nigerian youths.

According to him, the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic “will help numerous admission seekers who desire the good life in the Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Sciences, Engineering and Technology to achieve their ambitions.”

The Deputy President of the Senate disclosed that a landmass in excess of 100 hectares has been donated in the community of Orogun clan in Delta Senatorial District for the immediate development of academic infrastructure.

According to him, the Orogun community which is home to at least 38 active onshore oil wells is a major contributor to Nigeria’s economic strength.

Omo- Agege said, “The absence of such an all-embracing Federal Academic Institution with statutory approval to develop a wide range of professionals is a limitation that is of serious concern to our leaders and people. It is a huge challenge affecting a great majority of our otherwise qualified tertiary education admission seekers who are often denied admissions based on quotas and ‘catchment areas.

“By establishing the Federal Polytechnic Orogun, this Senate would be creating an institution that would, amongst others, develop top quality human resource portfolios in many areas of need in both the private and public sectors; design, develop and deliver cutting edge education and training programmes for our professionals; engage in strategic research and development activities for broad national development; and take leadership roles in promoting the economic development of the immediate community and the society at large through specific education, training and outreach activities”.

Senators who spoke in favour of the bill include Senate Minority Whip, Phillip Aduda (PDP, FCT); Ibikunle Amosun (APC, Ogun Central); George Sekibo (Rivers East); Onor Ojang (PDP, Cross River Central), among others.

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawanthereafterreferred the bill to the Committee on Tertiary Institution and TETFUND, to report back in four weeks.

In his remarks, Lawan who supported the Bill said that education is an essential ingredient for a prosperous society.

“There are countries that survive without natural resources. Their people are given very functional and relevant education and that is why they can function. They can take any job, they can work anywhere and in fact, they export their people’s knowledge, capacities, and skills.

“So we have to do the same. Our system has to be functional.

“What this Bill seeks to do is to create that critical mass of our people who will be trained in this very vital sector of our economy. No amount of investment will be too much because the economies actually depend on the ability of the people that they have trained, Lawan said.

vanguard