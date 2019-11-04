By Nwafor Sunday with Agency report

Wife of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, has on Monday told the governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, Akpokuedike Aguleri, to stop avoiding the memorial lecture of Late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, noting that there were no evil spirits in the venue.

“This is the second time the event is holding and Obiano doesn’t want to attend by himself. “Tell Obiano that there is no evil spirit in the venue of Ojukwu memorial lecture”, Bianka said.

She expressed reservation over the absence of Obiano at the second memorial lecture of her husband.

Mrs Ojukwu spoke during the lecture at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) Igbariam, Anambra State on Monday.

She said that Obiano was one of the greatest beneficiaries of Ojukwu’s legacy.

She called on the governor not to erode the legacy of her late husband especially regarding All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

She thanked former Gov. Peter Obi for renaming the state University after Ojukwu who was truly a hero in life and death.

Reacting, Obiano who was represented at the event by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, said the governor was absent at the event due to other official engagement.

“It is unfortunate that Obiano has not attended the memorial lecture since it started last year, but that is not to say that he will not attend.

“The governor still has time in office and could still attend in future,” he said.

Muoghalu whose lecture was titled: Ndigbo in the contemporary Nigerian politics, problems, prospects and way forward, said the Igbo people must be given equal treatment like other tribes.

Muoghalu regretted that since the Nigeria/Biafra civil war, the effect had held the nation backward due to inability of the leaders to address the matters arising.

“I suggest that key actors during the war like retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon should speak to heal the wounds to ensure lasting peace,” he said.

Former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu who chaired the event called for restructuring of the country and introduction of state police.

He said restructuring and de-centralisation of the police were key to addressing the mirage of problems plaguing the nation.

Vanguard