Between Toke Makinwa and OPPO Mobile

By Juliet Ebirim

OPPO Mobile Nigeria recently announced a brand partnership with Nigeria’s leading fashion and style entrepreneur, media personality and acclaimed writer, Toke Makinwa on its social media pages, to unveil the high-end Reno2 Series.

Speaking about this partnership, the Marketing Manager, OPPO Mobile Nigeria, Nengi Akinola emphasised that the partnership with Toke Makinwa, is in line with the OPPO DNA of beauty and technology.

Toke also announced the partnership on Instagram with some pictures. She wrote: “Hey guys, guess who is the new face of @opponigeria? I am super excited to announce my brand partnership with Oppo mobile phones as we unveil the high-end OPPO Reno2 Series in Nigeria. Can’t wait to take you all on this amazing journey, there is too much to discover together so let’s do it in style…”

OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd, commonly referred to as OPPO, is a Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company headquartered in Dongguan, Guangdong, in China.

Vanguard