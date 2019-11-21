Best Striker in the world: Karim Benzema and his rivals

Karim Benzema is in the midst of one of the best starts to a season with Real Madrid and has become the fulcrum of the Los Blancos attack since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since the Portuguese star left for Juventus, Benzema has scored 41 goals, and contributed with 13 assists. All in just a season and a half.

So far in the current campaign, he has bagged 11 goals in 15 games. His teammate Eden Hazard has no doubts, branding the Frenchman the best striker in the world, who also makes those around him better.

Do you agree with the Belgian? Or do you think there are other strikers around that are better than the Real Madrid No.9? Here are some of the candidates for Benzema’s throne.

Robert Lewandowski, 23 goals in 18 games

The Bayern Munich striker heads the Golden Boot race this season. His 16 goals in 11 Bundesliga matches place him as leader of the standings on 32 points.

Without a doubt, the Polish striker can be discussed alongside Benzema as being the best No.9 in the world.

Ciro Immobile, 16 goals in 15 games

The Lazio striker left Italy to try his luck in Germany, with Borussia Dortmund, then Spain with Sevilla.

However, after two and a half seasons away, he returned to Serie A with Lazio in 2016 and has racked up 102 goals in 148 games for the Biancocelesti.

Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero, 13 goals in 15 games

The Argentine forward has been at the highest level for many years. Since he made the jump to European football he has never stopped scoring.

First at Atletico Madrid, and for nine seasons with Manchester City where he has 244 goals in 353 games – one goal every 106 minutes.

Luis Suarez, 8 goals in 13 games

Injuries have taken their toll on the Uruguayan who has missed a number of games already this season. Even so, Suarez’s numbers put him among the best strikers in the world.

Since arriving at Barcelona five seasons ago, he has bagged 185 goals, which gives him on goal every 119 minutes.

