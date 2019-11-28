World’s Best Club Coach: Liverpool’s Klopp beats Guardiola to 1st place

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Liverpool Football Club manager, Jurgen Klopp has clinched the first place in the best club coach ranking 2019 after finishing second in the last year’s list.

The Premier League side’s head coach and “Gegenpressing” pundit was ranked number one in the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) World’s Best Club Coach 2019 list.

IFFHS on its official website announced the award thus; “2019 was the year of Jürgen Klopp, he is the 15th coach to receive this World Award since 1996, the third German after Ottmar Hitzfeld and Jupp Heynckes. José Mourinho holds the record with 4 Awards as the World’s Best Coach!”

The German topped the list with 369 points ahead of the Machester City’s football manager, Pep Guardiola who trailed behind with 100 points.

Klopp’s Managerial Career Summary

27 February 2001: Mainz 05; resigned 30 June 2008

1 July 2008: Borussia Dortmund; till 30 June 2015

8 October 2015: Liverpool till present

