Berger Paints unfolds new competitive strategy for growth

The board and management of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc (BPN) have assured the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE of strong determination to leverage the Company’s on-going transformation programme to operate at global best practices and create more value for its shareholders.

Addressing the management of the Exchange during a courtesy visit, to the Exchange today, Chairman of Berger Paints, Mr Abi Ayida explained that the company’s overall goal was to revamp all its processes and procedures by deploying the latest technology to drive operations in order to increase shareholder value.

Besides, the company is warming up for its 60th anniversary which shall be a rallying port for its stakeholders to reflect on the new initiatives put in place to upscale the company’s processes, including the development of human capital.

According to Ayida, at 60, BPN has acquired enormous experience with the trajectory of achievements and determination to make its product quality and service delivery seamless.

Ayida who introduced the company’s new managing director, Mr Anjan Sircar and Chief Operating Officer, Mr Tolulope Ogunkolade, closed the trading session after addressing the stockbrokers on the trading floor expressed optimism that the company’s transformation project had repositioned it for global competitiveness.

“Our transformation covers our people, processes, architecture and management solution. We have built a new ultra-modern factory that will be operational soon. Berger Paints has been operating for 60 years with a strong foundation of corporate governance. Its anniversary this year shall provide us with a great opportunity for reflection. We have moved from traditional processes in all our operations. We operate at global best practices. We have created a seamless approach to our production, packaging and distribution.

“We subscribe to e-commerce as a business imperative. We are embracing digital technology to make things easy for our customers. We have strengthened our partnership with distributors. We are doing these to continuously Improve on our shareholder value. We have always remained a good corporate citizen. We are prepared to partner with The Nigerian Stock Exchange by leveraging its value-added services to enhanced our business activities”, said Ayida.

The Exchange’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Oscar Onyema had earlier commended the company’s board and management on the trajectory of achievements over the years, including the current encouraging financial performance as reflected in its profit after tax.

