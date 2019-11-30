Benue council polls: Group cautions against imposition of C/manship candidate in Kwande

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A Benue group under the aegis of Kwande Youth Council, KYC, has cautioned against any move to impose a council chairmanship candidate on the people of Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, in the forthcoming polls warning that the plot would be resisted by the people.

They warned those peddling the rumour that Governor Samuel Ortom had annointed a woman as the preferred candidate for Kwande LGA in the March election to learn from history and bury their thought.

The group, in a statement issued yesterday in Makurdi by its publicity secretary Orkuma Adzua Ikyur, said the people of the area had never in the past allowed imposition of chairmanship candidates and would not give their consent to such in the area.

They condemned the act of name dropping by desperate politicians to score cheap political points saying “It is suddenly making the rounds that Governor Ortom has annointed a female candidate who is being fronted by a section of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the LGA for the office of chairman in the forth coming polls and this has prompted our reaction.

“It must be noted that Governor Ortom has a cordial relationship with the people of kwande, as evident in the high profile appointments he has trusted them with.

“We do not think that he will buy into the machinations of a few individuals who want to cause chaos in Kwande using his name because we know he stands for equity and justice.”

The group recalled how in 2004, a similar insinuation led to armed conflict that resulted in killings, destruction of property and the crumbling of economic activities in the area and cautioned against a repeat.

The KYC urged political actors in the area to uphold the extant political arrangement which respects the wishes of the people of Kwande in line with the democratic principles of fairness, equity and inclusion.

