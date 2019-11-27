Benikrukru community inaugurates new executives

Benikrukru community, host to Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) in Gbaramatu Kingdom of Delta State Tuesday, inaugurates new executives.

The swearing in ceremony was conducted by Barr. Eric Omare, the Principal Counsel, E.K Omare, Legal Practitioner & Company.

The new executive took their oath of office at the community ultra modern playground, while pledging allegiance to serve the community.

Those inaugurated are; Boan. Solomon Eris-Odu, Chairman; James Orugbo, Vice Chairman; Comrade Kingsley Ukuli, General Secretary; Pastor blessing Tortor, PRO; John Oboro, Assistant General Secretary; Patrick Famfegha, Treasurer; Bright Tortor, Organising Secretary; Livingstone Okoromadu, Financial Secretary; Uyaduofigha tonlagha, Welfare Officer; William Oleke, Assistant PRO and Lucky Ifitimo to manned the position of Internal Auditor

Odu was elected chairman, having obtained six votes ahead of his counterpart during an internal voting process by the elders.

While addressing the new executives, former chairman of the community, Chief Godwin Olufemi, encouraged them to be of service to the community and ensure that they perform better than his administration did in bringing more development to the community.

He stated that the past chairman and his executive had done very well for the community during their tenure; so government would follow suit in that trademark to ensure the community is well catered for.

“I am happy for what God has done from the beginning of the whole event till today.

“As a new community chairman, we the members of the newly sworn in executive will sit together and strategise on formula that will ensure the community is well taken care of.

“Where the past executive developed the community, we will continue from there and take it to the next level.

“We will improve in the educational sector of the community so that things will be easy for our people.

“My executive and I will put head together to do remarkable things in the community so that all the people will be happy.

“Benikrukru is an oil producing community and so, I and my executive would be in synergy with the oil companies operating in our environment and the government to ensure more development.

On his part, the newly elected Secretary, Barr. Kingsley Ukuli, said “Today has been ordained by God irrespective of the challenges we had, it actually came to pass.

“As the new elected Secretary-General of Benikrukru, I will ensure to work with my chairman, to look into the areas that needed attention and see how we can bring more development to the community.

“The shore protection line is one of the basic things we will ensure to carryout in this community.

“This community is a friend to the Federal Government and we will ensure things are done appropriately, so that the desired developments are brought into the community”.

The President, Gbaramatu Youth Council, Comrade Christopher Wuruyei disclosed that the Godwin Olufemi-led executive was one that understood the mechanism of community politics and development as they worked to ensure that Benikrukru had a steady progressive move. He pointed out that the Solomon Odu-led executive is a continuation of that development process that will ensure a steady progression of the community.

The outgoing PRO of Benikrukru community, Comrade Joel Tonjoh added that the transition process of the community leadership was a good one, as it was the community’s interest superseding the interest of few. He said the will of the people was to get someone with passion to develop and attract government presence to the community and Solomon Odu is that man.

Some of the elders and leaders of the community present at the inaugural ceremony included Pa John Ogio Okrika, the Amaokosuwei of Benikrukru; Chief Godpower Gbenekama (JP); Elder Officer Ojogun; Elder Samson Kalaposewei; Elder Lucky Ibime; Elder Rebort Ukeoluabo; Elder Happy Oleke; Elder Monday Itsero; Chief Azaiye Piniki; Chief Jeffrey Ojogun; Apt. Philip Tonfawei; Chief Joseph Wuruyai; Chief Paris Imoun; Elder Reuben Tonjoh, amongst others.

Vanguard