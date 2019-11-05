Bello takes campaign to Adumu-Ogugu

…Promises more democracy dividends

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA – Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday, flagged off the Adumu-Ogugu erosion control project in Ogugu, Olamaboro Local Government Area of the state.

The flag off was part of the activities lined up for the second term campaign rally of the governor at Ankpa-Olamaboro federal constituency.

According to the contractor handling the project, said it will be completed in 12 months.

The governor also inspected the almost completed Ibana-Okpo-Ikeje- Emonyoku-Odidoko-Agugu-Ette Road in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to the governor, work on the road project which cuts across seven communities in the area has reached the last community.

While inspecting the road, Governor Bello expressed joy over the quality of job done so far noting that the project will be completed within the contractual agreement period.

At the township stadium Ankpa, venue of the rally, Bello assured the people of Ankpa -Olamaboro federal constituency that his second term will usher in a monumental infrastructural development that has eluded the constituency for decades.

He revealed that his administration in the last three and a half years was able to construct roads in Ankpa and Olamaboro local government as well as electrification of many rural communities that had been in total darkness for many years.

“It always bothered me to see communities in this era of technology still living in darkness. That was why we took the bull by the horn in providing electricity for communities within the ample of the resources available to us and this effort will go a long way in improving their economy and by extension their standard of living” he said.

Soliciting for their support and votes during the election, the governor promised to do more if given the mandate for another four years to pilot the affairs of the state.

Also speaking at the rally, the Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Edward Onoja lamented that despite the 14 years that the eastern senatorial district produced the governors of the state under the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, the zone did not witness any meaningful development and urged the people to re-elect Bello.

Vanguard