Bello, Lyon’s victory: Testimony of Nigerians believe in APC — Gov. Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has said the last Saturday’s gubernatorial election victory of Governor Yahaya Bello and Mr. David Lyon in Kogi and Bayelsa states respectively is another testimony that Nigerians believe in the ability of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC to put the nation on the right track to progress.

Governor Masari stated this on Tuesday in a tweet through his twitter handle @GovernorMasari.

Recall that in Kogi, Bello (APC) polled 406,222 votes to defeat his main challenger, Engr. Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 189,704 votes, while in Bayelsa, Lyon (APC) polled 352,552 votes to defeat his rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Duoye Diri of the who polled 143, 172 votes.

Masari hailed the victory of the duo of Bello and Lyon while also thanking Nigerians for the confidence they have in the party.

The Governor in the tweet said, “The victory of our great party @OfficialAPCNg and the return of @GovBello and @iamlyondavid as Governors of Kogi and Bayelsa states respectively, is another testimony of Nigerians belief in our ability to put the nation on the right track to progress. Congratulations APC Family,” Governor Masari said.

