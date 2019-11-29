Beauty queen disown reports of being Orji Uzor Kalu’s daughter

Reigning Miss Supranational Nigeria 2019, and 1st runner-up of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) 2019, Oluchi Kalu has dismissed reports that she’s the daughter of former Abia State Governor, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu.

READ ALSO:

Kalu, who coasted to victory at the just concluded BAIP 2019 finals in Calabar, where she was crowned Miss Supranational Nigeria and emerged first runner-up, BAIP 2019 is currently in the City of Silesia, Poland, for the 2019 edition of Miss Supranational World Finals. She said she was shocked that after her victory she got a lot of calls and messages on social media from Nigerians congratulating her as the daughter of Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu.

The indigene of Abia State said: “Ever since I won the crown, I have received a deluge of calls and goodwill messages from Nigerians who are excited over my victory at the just concluded BAIP 2019 as Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu’s daughter. However, in order to set the records straight, I have decided to speak with my management hence this statement. While I have tremendous respect and love for Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, I want to state that this is not the case.

“Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu is a great man with large heart. I respect him so much especially for his achievements as former Governor of my state. I also want to use this opportunity to congratulate him on his recent victory at the election tribunal,” the beauty queen said.