Beach Soccer World Cup: Nigeria suffers 10-1 humiliating defeat

Beach Soccer World Cup

Portugal overwhelmed Nigeria, defeating the Super Sand Eagles 10-1 to establish a dominant early lead in Group D of the Beach Soccer World Cup.

It was the worst result for the Super Sand Eagles in any competition since their 12-6 loss to Italy at the 2017 World Cup in Bahamas.

Nigeria took the lead through Azeez Abu’s assured finish at the very end of the first period, but then it was all Portugal from there. The Selecção das Quinas went on to score an incredible ten unanswered goals, with five each in the second and third periods.

Nigeria had opportunities but weren’t clinical enough, while their opponents were the exact opposite. It was an unusual type of goal that kick-started the Portuguese goal-rush as Belchior scored directly from a corner kick.

Portugal never looked back from there, Bruno Torres got a hat-trick, while Nuno Belchior and Rui Coimbra contributed a brace, with Leo Martins plus legendary Madjer finding the net once.

Nigeria’s next match is against Oman in their next Group D game on Sunday at the Los Pynandi Stadium. The Asians fell 8-2 to reigning champions Brazil.

VANGUARD