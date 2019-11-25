Beach Soccer World Cup: Nigeria lose second group game to Oman 6-5

Beach Soccer World Cup

Oman held off Nigeria and won 6-5 in a closely-fought encounter in Group D of the ongoing FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Oman jumped into a two-goal lead thanks to Eid Al Farsi’s left-footed, curling rocket into the far corner from distance and Jalal Al Sinani’s impressive scissor kick. Emeka Ogbonna responded to the early letdown by scoring two goals and bringing the Super Sand Eagles level early in the second period.

However Oman just had too much for Nigeria as goals from Mushel Al Araimi, Al Farsi and Sami Al Bulushi had them 5-2 up at the end of the second period.

Ogbonna added another to complete his hat-trick before Adams Taiwo scored with a low drive into the bottom corner to bring the Super Sand Eagles back to within one. Oman captain Khalid Al Oraimi scored once again to build a two-goal cushion before Godspower Igudia finished off a well-worked team move to score for Nigeria. However it wasn’t enough and Oman were the ones letting out a sigh of relief and putting three crucial points on the board in Group D.

Source: FIFA

