BBNaija: I want my old life back —Mercy cries out

Big Brother Naija Win ner, Mercy Eke has said she wants her old life back, as she is tired of the whole ‘celebrity status’.

READ ALSO:

Mercy during a live session with her Instagram followers said she wants to return to the time when she can wake up whenever she likes. Mercy noted that though this is what she prayed for, but her workload has been crazy since leaving the Big Brother house. She revealed that her new found fame is taking its toll on her emotionally, physically and otherwise, she has little or no time for her family members including her mum. Mercy also added that she has only seen her mother once, since winning the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show.

Vanguard