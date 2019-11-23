BBC staff in uproar after canteen ‘limits them to six chips’

One potato, two potato, three potato four, five potato, six potato AND NO MORE could be the new mantra among BBC staff if newly imposed restrictions on side orders stick.

According to Metro UK, in a half-baked idea the corporation’s canteen cut portions of the popular fried treat to just six chips.

Servers began ‘counting out’ unhappy meals on Friday causing ‘uproar’ among bemused workers – with several sharing their displeasure on social media.

Daniel Sandford, a home affairs correspondent for BBC News, wrote on Twitter: ‘I was given six at 12.10pm.’

Arif Ansari, head of news for BBC Asian Network, tweeted a picture showing a smattering of chips next to a chicken leg dressed in a sort of salsa verde that was unlikely to draw praise from Michelin inspectors.

New rules in the BBC canteen limit the number of chips to six! The staff seemed shocked that I didn’t go with the unlimited couscous instead. pic.twitter.com/C5PZOqekll — Arif Ansari (@BBC_Arif) November 21, 2019

He wrote: ‘New rules in the BBC canteen limit the number of chips to six! The staff seemed shocked that I didn’t go with the unlimited couscous instead.’

Dom Stirling, a freelance radio producer at the BBC, added: ‘There is currently uproar in the canteen as the ‘6 chip rule’ is introduced… In which servers are instructed to individually count out 6 chips per person.

I wish this was a joke.’ The BBC denied any such rule had been introduced and its press office Twitter account shared a picture of a box stuffed with least nine chips.

It said: ‘There’s something a little fishy about this as there is definitely no six-chip rule (see today’s lunch for evidence!) – we don’t want to get chippy about it but we’re frying to get to the bottom of it.’

Some have also reported a loosening of the regulation – although whether this was a formal relaxation of the chip clampdown or the work of rebellious rogue canteen staff is unclear BBC News producer Callum May tweeted: ‘UPDATE: Just been told by a canteen source (as I was served a total of 14 chips) that the six-chip rule has been ‘relaxed’.’

Metro UK reports that the BBC has been contacted about this story.

There’s something a little fishy about this as there is definitely no six-chip rule (see today’s lunch for evidence!) – we don’t want to get chippy about it but we’re frying to get to the bottom of it. pic.twitter.com/8gxJ2npiI5 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 22, 2019

(Metro UK)

