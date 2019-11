The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Local Government Area. According to the results as announced by the Ogbia Local Government Collation Officer, Prof Victor Igbenedion, the APC polled a total of 58,016, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, polled 13,763 votes.

The total number of registered voters is 108,691, while the total number of accredited voters is 74,330. Total votes cast is 73,193, while the total valid votes is 72,727.

Vanguard News Nigeria.