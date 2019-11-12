By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenegoa

Unknown gunmen yesterday reportedly shot dead two policemen at Otuogidi in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state with their rifles carted away.

The gunmen are believed to be suspected thugs in search of guns ahead of the Saturday governorship poll in the predominantly riverine state.

It was learned that the attack on the policemen occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at a check point close to the Bayelsa State College of Health Technology in the council area.

One of the policemen reportedly died on the spot while while the other died at the hospital.

The incident coincided with the arrival of some batches of the 32,000 policemen led by 15 Commissioners of Police, three Assistant Inspectors General (AIG) of Police and a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) at the headquarters of the State Police Command for onward deployment to the nooks and crannies of the state.

The Commissioners of Police deployed to the state for the weekend election include Garba Baba Umar, Sanusi Buba, Bello Makwashi, Usman Sule Gomina.

Others are Mohammed Gimba, Bashir Makama, Habu Sani and Danladi Bitrus Lalas.

Omololu Bishi, Joseph Mukan and Acting Police Commissioner Odumosu Olusegun among others.

However, the DIG of Police on Bayelsa Election, Anthony Ogbizi, yesterday at thé police officers mess, assured the people of the state of their safety promising that the security personnel deployed will ensure that there is a level playing ground for the INEC to conduct a free, fair and credible election in thé stage.

Also speaking, Police Commissioner, Omololu Shamusideen Bishi told newsmen that said the officers and men have been deployed from the Nigerian Police headquarters to interact with the Divisional Police Officers in the state, the rank and file in the state command and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Hé called on the media to assist in the area of balanced and credible coverage of the governorship poll.

He Aldo called on the people to come out emmasse to cast their votes for whichever candidate of their choice in the Saturday election and go home peacefully to wait for the outcome of the poll.

“Anybody that win the election is a son of the soil and not a stranger. There is no need for anyone to fight because no office is worth the blood of the people,” hé said.

Meantime, three truck loads of sécurity operatives were sighted heading towards thé headquarters of thé Independent National Électoral Commission (INEC) at thé Swali suburb of Yenagoa.

