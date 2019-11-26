Bayelsa Polls: Stop Blackmailing Jonathan — Presidency 

—He has enough reason to work against his party

—Describes Buhari’s alleged blackmail against former President as nonsense

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Presidency on Tuesday said that the allegation that former President Goodluck Jonathan was blackmailed by President Muhammadu Buhari to support the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, David Lyon in the November 16 elections was false and irresponsible.

The Presidency described the allegation against Jonathan as nonsense, saying that the former President has enough reasons to work against his party if at all he wanted because of the frosty relationship between him and the outgoing governor of the state, Siriake Dickinson.

It further said that the APC candidate won the election “fair and square.”

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed shock that such a story could be considered believable to the point of being given space in some newspapers.

According to him, “It just doesn’t make any sense. Our media really must learn to verify whatever they publish. And people who make wild allegations during interviews should be made to produce the facts backing their claims by editors.

“A newspaper can be sued for granting space to people who belch false allegations against individuals with no proof.’’

Shehu, in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Deputy Director, Information, State House, Abuja, said that the former president had been out of power for almost five years, without any previous allegations of government blackmail cropping up.

He also noted that there were more than enough reasons for Dr Jonathan to work against his party, PDP, in the just-concluded Bayelsa elections, without interference by President Buhari.

He said, “Anyone who has been following the politics of Bayelsa State should be aware of the sour relationship between Dr Jonathan and the incumbent governor, Seriake Dickson. That’s more than enough reason for the former president to decide to work against his party if indeed he did.

“We really must stop this habit of blaming President Buhari for everything, including issues that are not his business,.”