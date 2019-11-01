By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, Mr. Yekini Nabena has accused the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the state of manufacturing fake Permanent Voter Cards PVCs with a view to subverting the electoral process

Nabena in a statement Friday in Abuja also restated the long-held position of the APC that the PDP is in possession of 47 Smart Card Readers which were stolen during the last general elections.

Vanguard recalls that no fewer than 69 card readers were stolen during the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state, out of which 22 were later recovered from some political thugs.

The APC had since then consistently accused the PDP of being in possession of the card readers.

Nabena in the statement said the fake PVCs have been codenamed “Biafra Card” by the PDP and that some of them have been warehoused in the residence of a top government official in Odoni Ward 8 Sagbama local government area.

“Do not forget that during the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Bayelsa state, only 22 smart card readers out of the 69 stolen by political thugs were retrieved by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

“The PDP and Governor Dickson are planning to configure the 47 smart card readers still in their possession with the fake PVCs which they are currently mass-producing. I call on our security and intelligence agencies to urgently carry out strategic raids to stop their illegal operations, retrieve the smart card readers and mop up the fake PVCs which they have codenamed “Biafra card”, Nabena stated.

He added that the governor cannot continue to hide under the cloak of immunity to commit sundry infractions, including the last-minute sale of state assets, election fraud, violence and impunity against Bayelsans.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently direct security agencies, anti-corruption agencies and other relevant agencies to come to the aid of Bayelsans.

“As earlier said, the popularity and wide acceptance of the APC governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon is apparent and giving the PDP sleepless nights. The PDP’s nightmares will soon be over after Bayelsans vote them out on November 16,” Nabena stated.

