Bayelsa polls: Odogu hails Oshiomhole, Omo-Agege, Erue’s solidarity for Lyon

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH-LEADER of Emede Patriots, Mr. Emakpor Odogu, has commended the national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the Deputy Chairman of Forum of all APC State Chairmen, Prophet Jones Erue for their unalloyed support and solidarity for the Bayelsa State Governor-elect, David Lyon and APC in the State.

Reacting to the victory of the APC in the just concluded governorship election in Bayelsa State, Odogu noted that the trio

had proven that the development of Niger Delta and the growth of APC in the region were paramount to them.

Congratulating Bayelsans and David Lyon on the victory, he held that that “Bayelsa State has finally joined the Next Level train of development and social security.”

He advised the people of Delta State to learn from Bayelsa State in making electoral decisions in the future if they want true progress and prosperity.

His words, “On behalf of the Emede Patriots in Delta State, I want to heartily congratulate the Governor-elect, David Lyon and the good people of Bayelsa State for making the right decision.

“This change of government will go a long way in righting the many wrongs of the past. I believe that Delta State people are learning some lessons from the political revolution that has taken place in Bayelsa State and will be more strategic in subsequent elections.

“Let me also thank the National Chairman of the APC, Comr. Adam Oshiomhole, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the Deputy Chairman of Forum of all APC State Chairmen/ Commissioner designate representing Delta State in NDDC, Prophet Jones Erue for leading a powerful delegation to Bayelsa State in total support and solidarity to the Bayelsa State APC and its candidate, David Lyon.

“These leaders have done what is noble and I sincerely hope posterity will be fair to them because they have shown that the growth of Niger Delta and APC in the region is a top priority to them. With this nature of unity, APC will certainly gain more grounds in the oil rich South South”.