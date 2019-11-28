Bayelsa poll: Outcome not reflection of reality – Okolugbo tells Igali

The state Publicity Secretary, National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa state, Sir Kenny Okolugbo, has said that the outcome of the recently concluded governorship election in the state is not a true reflection of the reality on ground.

He said the election was marred by rigging, violence and killings which, according to him, denied the people of Bayelsa their desired candidate whom, they voted for.

Mr. Okolugbo, was reacting to an online piece credited to Ambassador Godknows Igali wherein the ambassador was quoted as saying that the election in the state is over and as such, those who lost the poll were not destined to lead.

But, in a statement, the state PDP scribe said such comment was not expected of “an Ijaw PDP leader.”

According to him, “We refused to believe that such a statement can emanate from him.

“It is rather shocking that an Ijaw PDP leader will simply say elections are over and that a new leader has emerged. As a former aspirant including the ones listed whom he said are not ‘Governors” today, they should accept that their destiny was not to LEAD! We agree Power comes from God” but not the one achieved by brute force.

“The fraudulent and reckless killings witnessed during the charade he choose to call an electoral process has been condemned by PDD, TMG, Election Situation room, international observers who described Bayelsa election as the worst to have happened in history of elections in Nigeria.

“In Nembe, Southern Ijaw etc, results were merely written in favour of APC.

“Let us remember that some persons were killed in Nembe on the day of the PDP campaign rally, many were injured and are still in various hospitals. We already said before the elections that this areas where flash points to watch.

“It is absurd to say the outcome of Bayelsa governorship election is a reflection of the reality on ground. Yes, PDP must not win every election but not one taken by sheer brute force. Will Amb. Igali accept the results? if he where OUR candidate which he was eminently qualified to be?

“Leaders like him who we hold in high esteem should always speak the truth and promote justice and peace. As the GOD we know is a GOD of Justice and Peace,” the statement concluded.

