Bayelsa poll: IPAC chief suspended for accepting Dickson’s appointment

Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

THE General Council of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Bayelsa State Chapter, on Saturday suspended its chairman, Mr. Eneyi Zidongha, for allegedly accepting an appointment from Governor Seriake Dickson’s administration.

The group said Zidongha’s action amounts to infraction against its (IPAC) code of conduct.

Reading a text signed by the 39 political parties at a press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Press Center in Yenagoa, Hon. William Ifidi, said the chairman was suspended for using the name of the organisation to endorse the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the just concluded local council elections held on August 12.

According to him, the chairman also allegedly issued a press statement on behalf of the group and claimed that the election was free, fair and credible while the said election was marred with irregularities.

He said that contrary to section 5 (ii) and (iii) of the code of conduct of the organization, Zidongha received an appointment as a special adviser to the governor while still in office as the elected chairman of IPAC.

He said: “And despite several calls to bring him to order, Zidongha refused to honourably report himself to the Council over his appointment which contravenes section 4.3 of our code of conduct.

“He also flagrantly violated the provision of the rules of the Council for failing to call a monthly meeting to enable council members air their opinion.

“For occupying multiple appointments and assignments as an IPAC chairman, a gubernatorial candidate in the November 16th, 2019 election, a senior special assistant in the PDP government and applying to contest for the chairmanship in the forthcoming IPAC election, Zidongha is hereby indefinitely suspended with immediate effect.”

However, Zindongha while reacting to the development in a statement claimed that his suspension is being sponsored by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are angered by the fact that his personality threatens the chances of their candidate, Chief David Lyon.

The statement read: “I wish to state that only on a congress for any reasons can such issue or decision can be raised. Any gathering of political parties’ chairmen in someone apartment or in a hotel does not have any constitutional backing, except a meeting called by me or the Secretary of IPAC on my directive at IPAC Secretariat.

“It is important to note that my election into office took place on the 13th of November 2018 which still subsist until the present executive of IPAC will be dissolved and a fresh election conducted by the National body of IPAC.

“From the provisions of the reviewed IPAC Code of Conduct 2019.Section B(viii) and D (11)only the National Disciplinary Committee recommendation subject to NEC approval that reserves the power to sanction or remove any State Executive of IPAC.”

Vanguard