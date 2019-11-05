Bayelsa NULGE returns state officers unopposed

By Samuel Oyadongha

Bayelsa State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has elected and returned unopposed the Akpos Ekiegha led state executives to run its affairs for the next four years.

The election was conducted Tuesday at the union’s 6th quadrennial delegates’ conference, held at Golden Tulip Hotel, Yenagoa.

Comrade Chukwuemeka Aguonye, Acting General Secretary of NULGE, who presided over the delegate election called for a motion for the dissolution of the outgoing executives which was moved by Comrade Princewill Akpoebi of Ekeremor RDA and was seconded by Comrade Marcus Okolo from Ogbia RDA.

He said the delegate election was in line with rule 7 of the NULGE Electoral Regulations hence all the elected executives remained validly nominated for their various elected positions.

Aguonye commended members of the union for their peaceful disposition during the election and urged the newly elected executives to always work for the interest of their members.

In his acceptance speech, Comrade Akpos Ekiegha, the state President of NULGE, thanked members for giving them another mandate of four years saying, “we will not betray your trust.”

While highlighting some of his administration’s achievements, Comrade Ekiegha said they had made a significant intervention in the primary school teachers wage bill and the new N30,000 minimum wage bill implementation in the eight local government councils.

He, however, appealed to the state government to intervene and attend to the outstanding salary arrears of staff of the 8 LGA councils ranging from two and half months and provide office accommodation for the G32 workers.

Earlier in their opening remarks, Chief Kia Nigeria, Chairman Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, who is also the ALGON Chairman and Comrade John Ndiomu, the state Chairman of NLC, urged the newly elected executives to consolidate on their past achievements for the benefit of their members.

The Bayelsa State NULGE 6th Quadrennial Delegates Conference in which 77 delegates voted had national officers from Abuja, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Cross Rivers States in attendance.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of a certificate of returns to all the elected Bayelsa State Executives of NULGE by the Acting National Secretary.

Vanguard