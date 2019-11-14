Establishes command centres

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, has appealed to security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately address the security and logistics concerns arising from Saturday’s governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The international rights organisation, which said it has established command centres in the two states for the purpose of observing the elections, also asked governors of both states to “show concern for their citizens during the elections so that the outcome can be acceptable to all concerned.”

In a press statement, Thursday evening, the organisation through its spokesman, Dr. Kenneth Anozie, said it observed that

The statement read thus:”The International Human Rights Commission, Geneva, (United Nations Affiliate) Nigeria Committee has called on the Nigeria Security Agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately address the concerns raised by the electorates, Monitoring and Observer Agencies, and opposition parties in the two states where election is to be conducted on Saturday, 16th November 2019.

“As one of the Agencies with observer status in the upcoming election, we have deployed a lot of our personnel across the State concern and set up a command center from where we can monitor happenings across all the electoral wards in the state.

“We urge the incumbent Governors to show concern for their citizens during the elections so that the outcome can be acceptable to all concerned. ”

