Bayelsa: INEC presents certificates of return to Lyon, deputy

Emem Idio – Yenagoa

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday presented Certificates of Return to the winner of last Saturday governorship election in Bayelsa State, David Lyon and his running mate, Senator Degi Eremienyon.

Lyon, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election defeated Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to become the state sixth democratically elected governor since its creation in 1996.

Also presented with the certificate of return at the event held at the INEC headquarters in Yenagoa, the state capital, was the winner of the supplementary election for Brass State Constituency 1 in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr. Charles Daniel.

The INEC State headquarters located along Swali Road was turned into a carnival by jubilant supporters of the APC, who drummed and danced while the ceremony lasted.

In her remarks before the presentation of the certificate of return to the governor-elect and his deputy, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Bayelsa, Rivers and Edo States, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, said the presentation was in fulfillment of Section 75 (1a) the Electoral Act as amended which mandates the Commission to present certificates of return to winners of election within seven days.

She said the ceremony marked the end of a process that started in May.

Also in his remarks, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bayelsa State, Pastor Monday Tom, who presented the certificate of return to the House of Assembly member-elect, said he was grateful to God that under his watch, Bayelsa State was able to conduct one of the most peaceful and violence-free election in the history of the state.

The governor-elect commended Bayelsans for coming out en masse to vote him as governor and promised not to betray the confidence reposed on him by the people.

While appealing to people of Bayelsa to come together to move the state forward, Lyon said all the contestants in the election are winners.

“There were no losers in the election,” the governor-elect stated.

