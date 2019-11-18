Bayelsa Guber: Yar’Adua commends Bayelsans, congratulates Lyon

The younger brother to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Col. Abdul’Aziz Musa Yar’Adua (Rtd) has commended the people of Bayelsa for electing the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Nov. 16 election, David Lyon.

The former president’s brother congratulatory message to Lyon is contained in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday.

Yar’Adua also commended the people of Bayelsa for shunning thuggery and violence to vote for a credible candidate of their choice.

Yar’Adua, who is the National Coordinator of All Progressive Congress Aspirants Forum (APCAF) appealed to the governor-elect to get set to deliver democratic dividends to the electorate.

The late president’s brother also commended APC supporters and other Nigerians in the state for exercising their civic rights in a peaceful manner.

Yar’Adua, who is also an APC Chieftain, appeal to the losers and members of the opposition parties to join hands with the winner in building Bayelsa.

He commended the Minister of Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, for his untiring efforts in rallying the people of Bayelsa to work for the success of APC in the state.

“Worthy of note are the Governors of Jigawa and Kebbi, Abubakar Badaru and Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for standing by the Bayelsans throughout the election period,’’ he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.