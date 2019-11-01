Bayelsa Guber Polls: Mend backs APC’s David Lyon

By Etop Ekanem

Leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, has directed members of the militant body to mobilise support for the All Progressives Candidate (APC) candidate, David Lyon, in the November 16, 2019 polls in Bayelsa State.

Henry Okah, who is in jail in South Africa over criminal charges, is generally believed to be the leader of MEND. His aides in alleged crimes are also in jail in Nigeria.

The directive, which came in a message by the body’s spokesman, Jomo Gbomo, stated: “Following critical evaluation of the political situation in Bayelsa State, the Leader and driving mind of MEND, has directed the second-in-command and all foot soldiers to lend active support to the APC candidate, David Lyon, in the November 16, 2019, Bayelsa State gubernatorial polls”.

“The decision on the choice of our leader stems from fact that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led governments in the state, lacking in purposeful connect with the Federal Government at the centre even in same party, had failed since 1999 to leverage on same to address the urgent developmental imperative of the central Niger Delta state, Bayelsa”, Gbomo stated.

“It is hoped that with an APC Governor in Bayelsa State, for a change, we are more likely to maximize political capital to enhance our rapid and massive developmental goals for the Niger Delta. We anticipate that President Muhammadu Buhari, who since 2015, was our declared presidential choice will see and reciprocate this gesture as our means to development and peace and facilitate release of our leader and members in jail within and outside Nigeria whose real crimes were their demand for development of our land, equally severally promised by successive governments of the Nigerian federation”, the message asserted.

“MEND wishes to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing former governor Timipre Sylva as Minister for Petroleum Resources. We have no doubt that the Petroleum Minister, will deploy his peaceful disposition to reconcile the Federal Government with the aspirations of the Niger Delta people”, the message held.

