Bayelsa Guber election: APC no match for PDP ― Gov Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha , Yenegoa

Less than five days to the Saturday governorship election in Bayelsa State, Governor Seriake Dickson Monday night boasted the All Congress (APC) cannot match the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend governorship election.

Dickson who stated this during a live media chat in Yenagoa, said his confidence of the landslide victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was hinged on the overwhelming support shown by the people during the constituencies based campaigns of the party.

He said the dominance of the PDP in Bayelsa politics was not under any threat from the APC and lauded the performance of his administration especially in the area of enthroning a tolerant political culture that treats all politicians including the opposition with respect.

Dickson said the campaigns of the various political parties have been smooth without any incidence of violence and killings because of the deliberate policy of years of sustained investment in security by his administration.

“Investments have been made in security and stability over the years by this government. Even though we are counting days to a governorship election, an election that has generated a lot of interest, it is gratifying that our state is still very calm, peaceful and stable.

“And that is the evidence of the investments that my government has been making in the last close to eight years, which is why we will continue to remain one of the most peaceful and stable states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Few days to a governorship election, for the first time, we are seeing a Bayelsa that is calm.

“There are no explosions, no major security breaches, no hoodlums threatening people, even though some of the rallies APC in Yenagoa have been characterized by a lot of brigandage but it is nothing compared to the past,” he said.

Dickson urged the good people of Bayelsa to cast their votes for Senator Douye Diri in order to sustain the prevailing peace, stability and other enduring legacies of his administration.

He also called on traditional rulers to be neutral and not to heat up the polity by adopting a political party as all the candidates are their subjects.

“I have given recognition to traditional rulers more than any other government so I want you to protect the dignity of your office,” he said.

The governor who urged Bayelsans to vote wisely, reminded them that the election was about the future of their children which the PDP would protect.

Highlighting his performance in office, he said his administration’s achievements have surpassed that of his predecessors adding that Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation would be better off voting the PDP.

Dickson described the state international airport as the single biggest investment located in the heartland of the Niger Delta and called on the people particularly the Southern Ijaw, Yenagoa and Kolokuma/Opokuma local government areas to vote the PDP.

He also called on Bayelsans and Nigerians to discountenance the propaganda being peddled by the APC, against the airport, which, he said, was borne out of hatred and shame.

Dickson explained that the airport project had gulped about N70 billion and not N100 billion being bandied in some quarters to discredit his administration.

“The APC leader in this state should bury his head in shame because he had the opportunity to build this airport but deceived Bayelsans and the Federal Government even after receiving so much support.

“We came and without any dime from the Federal Government, we built the airport from scratch and it is ready for use today.

“What is holding the take-off of the world-class facility is the delay in the issuance of the operational license by the APC led federal government,” he said.

Vanguard News