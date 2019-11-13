By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

Governor Seriake Dickson has charged the people of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area not to let their son and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, down by ensuring that they come out in their numbers to vote massively for the PDP on Saturday.

Dickson, stated this when the PDP Governorship campaign train visited Kolokuma /Opokuma the local government council where the PDP Governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri hails from.

At Kaiama, headquarters of KOLGA Dickson commended traditional rulers, Chiefs, leaders of the party and the people of Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA for the rousing reception and show of solidarity for their son and the PDP and urged them to deliver the area to the PDP come Saturday, November 16.

Dickson declared: “I and all leaders of our party are very happy with this large turnout, this is not a campaign but a carnival and I want to thank all of you, I thank all your leaders, caucus chairman, members of the assembly, the immediate past speaker, Tonye Isenah, the council chairman, traditional rulers, commissioners, SAs and you the electorate. I know you people will not let us down, don’t let us down.”

He urged the people not to give in to the antics of the opposition, stating that the APC led federal government has alienated the people and rather than supporting the development he has to embark on like the airport project, the apchas frustrated it is by withholding operating license.

In his remarks, the PDP governorship candidate, Sen. Diri said the people of Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA will ever be grateful to Governor Dickson for the love shown to them by giving the people a House of Representatives member, a Senator and now a Governor come November 16.

He said that the people are beginning to reap the benefit of the struggles of Late Isaac Adaka Boro as a son of the soil is about to become a governor in a few days’ time. “To today the Kolokuma/Kolokuma people have resolved that out of the whole struggle of Adaka Boro a first fruit is being nominated for the post of governorship and that they will do nothing but to give one hundred percent support to PDP.”

In their remarks, the Chairman of KOLGA, Mr Wisdom Fafi, and the immediate past Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr. Tonye Isenah said the people of area are resolute and united to cast their votes for the victory of the PDP candidate, assuring that the people will not fail in supporting their own.

vanguard