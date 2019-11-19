Bayelsa Guber: Dickson tenders video evidence of electoral fraud, violence in Nembe, others LGAs

Blames Army for colluding with APC to rig poll

Says rigging shouldn’t be linked to his purported feud with Jonathan

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State Tuesday tendered video evidence in support of the killings and election violence that characterised the conduct of last Saturday’s governorship election in Nembe local government area and some other parts of the state.

Addressing a world press conference in Yenagoa Dickson described the election as a charade and a carefully orchestrated plan to forcefully take over the state towards entrenching a one-party system.

He said: “This was not the first time that we are having elections. People were killed, some ripped open and thrown into the river and up till now no arrest.

“As democrats, we believe in using democratic procedures in challenging what happened in Ogbia.

“In Ogbia, there was no collation done. In most of the areas, at the conclusion of voting, the soldiers came and rounded up everybody and forcibly took them to Ogbia town and asked all PDP leaders to leave to enable them to replace pre-written results.

“And so the results announced for Ogbia, like those for Southern Ijaw and Nembe were not real.

“What has happened in Bayelsa is one of the most brazen acts of distortion and rape of our democracy.

“What took place was not a democratic election. It was a military coup. It was the height of conspiracy by the federal government and security agencies to subvert the democratic rights of our people for the sole purpose of foisting the APC on the people.

“It has never been like this before. In 2015, it wasn’t as bad as this. In this case, not only was the Army directed to take over our place, but to collude with the APC thugs to unleash terror on our people.”

The governor urged Bayelsans to be calm adding that the reprehensible acts against democracy would be addressed through democratic procedures.

Dickson also described as balderdash, the notion being bandied about by APC leaders that it was disagreement between him and former President Goodluck Jonathan that led to their pyrrhic victory, emphasizing that Jonathan remained a leader of the entire country whose image and reputation was too weighty to be dragged in the mud by the opposition party.

He explained that as a leader of the country, the former President was at liberty to receive visitors of the APC who paid him a visit but warned on the dangers posed by the satanic insinuations being weaved around the visit by the APC to sell their diabolic plot to turn Nigeria into a one-party state and a vicious attempt to legitimize illegitimate and indefensible electoral outcomes.

He stressed that no politician had stood by Jonathan more than himself and that in the build-up to the elections, he had visited Jonathan about sixteen times to meet with him on the way forward for the PDP.

“My reaction is that President Jonathan remains a leader of our country. He is at liberty to receive members of any political party but in the context of all that is going on, I know that the insinuations are not misplaced.

“APC came to Bayelsa to take his states and people by force. With the comments they are making about him, Oshiomhole coming to Bayelsa to praise Jonathan. What they were doing is laying the foundation to perpetrate fraud and violence

“No politician has stood by Jonathan more than me. They simply used his name and image to legitimize illegitimacy. I can see the strategic content. They used Jonathan to expand the notion of disagreement and after the rigging to go to him like Pontius Pilate to wash off their hands and put it at his doorsteps to say he sanctioned it…But let’s accord him the right to meet with other dignitaries.”

