Bayelsa Guber: APC heads to Appeal Court over disqualification of Deputy Governorship candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC), says it is heading to Appeal Court to challenge disqualification of its Deputy Governorship Candidate, Sen. Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, on Nov. 16, Bayelsa governorship poll.

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, disqualified Degi-Eremienyo, for submitting false information to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chief Amos Jothan, the state APC Chairman, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Yenagoa, described the court ruling as a miscarriage of justice.

“We are totally surprised that the court could in spite of objections by our lawyers, went ahead to determine a weighty criminal allegation of falsification and fraud solely on the bases of affidavit evidence contrary to well established judicial precedents that such must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt by calling oral evidence.

“We strongly believe that the judgment cannot withstand superior judicial scrutiny.

“Therefore, our lawyers have filed a notice of appeal and other court processes to arrest the execution of the judgment pending the outcome of the appeal.

“We call on all our members and supporters not to be distracted but continue to peacefully mobilise for the Nov.16, election,” he said.

NAN reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Sept. 18 approached the court seeking disqualification of the candidate over alleged falsification of information.

Vanguard News Nigeria.