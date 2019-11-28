Bayelsa Governor-elect sets up 59-member transition committee

Samuel Oyadongha and Emem Idio

Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, has set up a 59-member transition committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

The committee which is expected to be inaugurated next week is made up of politicians, among them former governorship aspirants of the party, members of the House of Representatives and party executive members drawn from the three senatorial districts in the state.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the state Chairman, Mr. Jothan Amos, the committee is headed by the former Acting Governor of the state, Rt. Hon. Werinipre Seibarugu.

Others include Chief Obioha Oworibor as secretary, Hon. Israel Sunny-Igoli, Hon Preye Oseke, Prof. Millionaire Abowei, Engr Fakuma Ilagha, Dr. Dennis Otiotio, the alternate Director-General of the David Lyon campaign organisation, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, Barr. James Oyeboa and Chief Beinmo Spiff.

Also on the list are Chief Ate Beredugo, Prof. Ngoebi Etebu, Hon Ebitimi Amgbare, Diseye Poweigha, Chief Diekivie Ikiogha, Sen Nimi-Barigha Amange, Hon Gamene Difurutorgu, Lady Ann Netiman, Engr. Mike Ogiasa, Barr Eddy Orubo, Hon David Oboma , Hon Amalanyo Yousuo , Hon Ndutimi Komonibo, Hon Donald Egberibin, Hon Gabriel John Jonah, Rt Hon Claudius Enegesi, Chief Eboroh Edeba, Barr. Godknows Powell, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Nadu Karibo, Barr Rex Ogbuku, Chief Abel Ebifemowei, Captain Mathew Karimo, and Chief Moses Otazi.

Others are Mr. Livingstone Kipus, Engr. Augustine Pabo, Chief Alex Ekiotenne, Dr. Ebikitin Diongoli, Surveyor Furuebi Freeborn Akene, Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo, Hon Salvation Tuesday, Hon Stella Dorgu, Barr. Inimo Orubemienkumo, Barr. Whyte Rhodesia, Hon Samuel Tangi, Dr. Theodore Allison, O. J Martins, and Amb Augustus Osuomo. Hon R. J Etolor, Mr. Onini Nelson Izonebi, Hon Ebianga Egain, Sir Churchill Williams, Chief Stephen Ogula, Selekeye Ben-Victor, Chief Stephen Bekefula, Hon Henry Ofongo, Hon Ayibakuro Nelson, Barr. Ebi Ogionwo and Dr. Mabel Ogon.

The state Governor, Seriake Dickson, had on Tuesday inaugurated two committees on the safety of government assets committee and immovable assets and investment committee, both of which are to serve as sub-committees of the transition committee earlier set up by his administration.

