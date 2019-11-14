By Levinus Nwabughiogu

As people of Bayelsa State go to polls to elect a new governor on Saturday, the member representing Burutu Federal Constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Julius Pondi has warned against the shedding of innocent blood.

He advised the electorate to rather see themselves as one on a particular mission.

The lawmaker in a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday said that avoidance of violence was necessary to secure the future well-being of the people.

He said: “As the people of Bayelsa State prepare to go to the polls on Saturday to elect their next governor, it is important that they do not trade off the goodwill they enjoy among Nigerians by resorting to violence, killings and maiming.

“This is an urgent and clarion appeal to the people of Bayelsa State that the killings of political opponents in the State must stop forthwith, and peace embraced.

“No leader of any political party should instigate killings all in a bid to get power. It is immoral, reprehensible and condemnable.

“The Ijaw people have come a long way and should not fritter away the only homogeneous Ijaw State all because of the quest for political power. If they kill their people, who would now be available to constitute the electorate and drive the development of the State?”

Reminding the people of the efforts of their founding fathers of the State, Pondi expected that the people would sustain gains of the efforts of the past by voting for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

“All the people of Ijaw nation are concerned about the purity of the process and outcome of the Bayelsa State election and believe that the avoidance of violence is a necessary quid pro quo for the future well being of the people.

“It is also to be noted that the relative freedom and development which Bayelsa State enjoys today were through the struggles and efforts of our leaders especially Isaac Adaka Boro, Chief Edwin Clark, High Chief Government Ekpemukpolo, President Goodluck Jonathan, late Chief DSP Alamiesegha, HRM, Alfred Diette-Spiff, King Doukorou and several others.

“It is only expected that the gains of the efforts of the past should be reciprocated by the people of Bayelsa State by once again reaffirming their trust and confidence in their party of all time, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Pondi said.

