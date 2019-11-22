Bayelsa elders call for support as David Lyon receives certificate

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

Elders, opinion leaders, and political activists have called on the people of Bayelsa State to give support to the incoming government, David Lyon saying the only way to achieve stability, development and all-inclusive governance in the state is through patience and maximum support.

They made the appeal Thursday at a reception ceremony after the presentation of the certificate of return to the winner of the state gubernatorial election, Chief David Lyon and his running mate, Bishop Degi Eremienyon by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the Chairman of the occasion, and the immediate past state sanitation Chairman, Chief Robert Enogha; about 95 per cent of Bayelsans before the election wanted the PDP out because they were tired of the process. He stated this while assuring that they will never regret the choice they have made.

He noted that Bayelsa is a blessed state looking at the political antecedent of the people of the state.

“A state that has just eight Local government areas but has produced a President, and four oils Ministers, that shows that God is with us and our state. Whatever the incoming governor will do will be directed by God, he’ll not administer with his own intelligence”

“The Governor-elect is not alone, because the host of heaven is with him, God will give you the strength to pilot the affairs of the state, I want to appreciate Bayelsans for voting David Lyon, and we have to keep praying for him,” he said.

In his a brief speech, Hon. Samuel Tangi, an APC stalwart, from Sagbama Local Government Area, urged the people of Sagbama to give adequate support to the Governor-elect in order to attract more development to the area while calling for more support for an all-inclusive government.

“The same way the current governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, enjoyed eight years with the full support of the people of Southern Ijaw, we also have to support the incoming governor to be successful.

“Bayelsans should expect development in all facet, human capacity development, stomach infrastructure, and infrastructure development of the state.

“There must be security for everyone living in the state no matter your status.”

A former Special Adviser to the state governor on Niger Delta youth matters, Hon. Kennedy West, said Bayelsans have displayed their resolute for desperate change.

“What they have to do now is to rally round the governor-elect to see that he succeeds; David Lyon, is a grassroot mobiliser from a humble background, so he knows the pains of the downtrodden. The expectations are high but Bayelsans shouldn’t give up on him.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.