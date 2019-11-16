Breaking News
Bayelsa and Kogi Guber: Loyibo calls for calm

Bayelsa
Loyibo

By Perez Brisibe

THE traditional prime minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa states, Chief Mike Loyibo has appealed to all parties involved in the Bayelsa and Kogi state governorship elections to maintain peace during and after the polls.

Chief Loyibo who is also a Niger Delta activist while condemning the pockets of violence particularly in the Nembe area of Bayelsa State, tasked the political gladiators to think of the people first before their personal interest.

Expressing fears that he is worried over the spate of counter-attacks by the politicians, Loyibo charged politicians to adopt the Goodluck Jonathan brand of politics by accepting the outcome of the elections.

He said: “Politicians should put the interest of their people and state first rather than being desperate for political office.

“They should also try to imbibe the Goodluck Jonathan brand of politics by accepting whatever outcome of the elections irrespective of the political party that lost.

“As an Ijaw leader, I am worried over the conduct of politicians during the polls especially in parts of my kingdom in Bayelsa State.”

“The elections shouldn’t be about PDP or APC and we should not allow politics divide us as a people.

