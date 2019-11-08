Bayelsa Airport, useless yet most expensive globally — APC

I’ll remain with APC no matter outcome of Nov 14 verdict – Lokpobiri

By Omeiza Ajayi

The APC has described the Bayelsa airport built by Governor Seriake Dickson as the most expensive in the world, and should occupy a prime position in the Guinness Book of World Records.

National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, equally challenged Governor Dickson to fly his personal aircraft into the airport, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration cannot allow the airport to operate because it is a disaster waiting to happen.

Oshiomhole spoke shortly after a trouble-shooting meeting he held with one of the party’s governorship aspirants, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and the Progressive Governors Forum PGF.

He said: “You know for a fact that the airport runway is flooded. Is it Buhari who flooded the airport? The runway is below ground level and they ought to have carried out proper survey. So, the runway is flooded because it was not properly built. Now, if President Buhari wants to stop it, what stops the governor from flying by himself to test the runway. He doesn’t fly there. We challenge Dickson to use his own plane to test-run and land on that airport. We challenge him to show the kind of Control Tower he has built. Truth is, we also challenge him to say whether it was Buhari who asked him to inflate the contract because there are different versions about the actual cost. That contract, I put it to my friend and brother, Gov. Dickson that it has entered the Guinness Book as the most expensive runway ever built anywhere in the world. Even the one you have in Hong Kong that they built from the Sea did not cost half of that.’’

Lokpobiri aligns with APC

Meanwhile, Senator Lokpobiri who spoke on the forthcoming election in the state, said despite instituting a court case against the outcome of the party’s primary, he remained a loyal party man and would want all his supporters to vote for the party during the election.

“The reason I am here is to pay a courtesy call on our national chairman having been spoken to by our Progressive Governors Forum who I have tremendous respect for. I am a very strong member of the APC and I came today to formally tell our chairman and also to speak to Nigerians and in particular the electorate in Bayelsa that all of them should vote for APC regardless of what will happen as a result of the matter that has been fixed for judgement on November 14. No matter the outcome of the judgement, I remain an APC member and I will work for the success of the party which is more important than anybody’s personal interest”, he said.

