Bauchi govt partners with MaxAir to provide air transport for passengers

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with MaxAir transport company to provide daily air services from Bauchi to Abuja as part of the effort to revive Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport.

Speaking shortly after signing the MOU at the Council Chamber, Government House Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed said the agreement will improve commercial activities in the state.

READ ALSO: Bauchi govt partners NIPR for Budget tracking

He explained that the agreement will facilitate commercial air transport services between Bauchi and Abuja using the Airline’s 128 passenger capacity Boeing 737 aircraft for daily flights at the rate of N25,000 for an initial period of 3 months, will be renewable every 3 months.

According to him, until the route fully stabilizes, the state government will subsidize 30 percent of seats as the government is not unmindful that in every aspect of human activities, transportation plays a vital role.

Represented by his Deputy, Baba Tela, the governor described the signing of the MOU as a welcome development as it will strengthen the administration’s commitment towards promoting public-private partnerships for the development of the state.

“It is in realization of the role of transportation in the upliftment of the living standard of people that the present administration has taken steps to transform the sector. The purpose of cooperation between the government and the private sector through PPP is for achieving sustainable services for the state. Certainly, this agreement will fast track access to markets, goods, and services, empowerment, housing, healthcare, and education among others,” he said.

The governor pledged to give all necessary support and encouragement to make the project successful while appealing to provide the general public and agencies of government to patronize the air transport system in the state.

“I am appealing to the federal government organizations, corporate organizations, investors, tourists, and international organizations to join hands with the government in patronizing their services,” he added.

He further stated that the state government will monitor the services to be rendered in order to ascertain the standard and quality of the services.

On his part, the General Manager of the company, Raymond Omojale who assured that the company would commence operation on the 26th of November, pledged to provide qualitative services to their passengers.

vanguard