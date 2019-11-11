Bauchi Govt. partners Bill Gates, Dangote to improve healthcare delivery

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Monday traveled to the USA for a roundtable on intervention in the area of Healthcare Delivery services with Bill and Melinda together with Dangote Foundations.

Mr. Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant on media to Bauchi State governor, disclosed this in a statement made available in Bauchi on Monday.

Gidado said, “committed to the improvement of Healthcare Delivery System in Bauchi State, Governor Bala Mohammed with other governors from Borno, Lagos, Gombe States and president of the Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote depart Nigeria on Monday to Seattle, USA.

“They departed the country for a roundtable on intervention in the area of Health Care Delivery for their respective States with Bill and Melinda as well as Dangote Foundations.

“The provision of an effective health care service delivery is one of the important basic social services required by the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed to ensure meaningful and even development in the State.

“Consequently, the 2019 end of year discussion in Seattle, USA, is aimed at strengthening the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Delivery Services”.

The SSA Media said, as part of his administration strategy in building synergy and partnership, Gov. Mohammed considered leadership, dependable management of resources and good governance as a formula for achieving success.

Gidado recalled that the state government had already paid the sum of 200 million counterpart funds out of the N339 million budgeted for the 2019 State Basket Fund contribution for the state Primary Healthcare Immunization Policy.

This, he said, was in addition to the payment of N100 million counterpart Fund for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officials on the delegation with Bauchi state governor included: Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman, State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) and Hon. Inusa Ahmed, member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The governor is expected back in the country on Thursday, 14th of November.

