Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A new commissioner of police, Philip Maku, has taken over at the Bauchi State Police Command.

Maku took over from Habu Sani who has been redeployed to Kano State.

A statement issued on Tuesday by command’s Public Relations Officer, Kamal Datti, said the new police commissioner has assumed duty in the state.

He said: “A new CP who is a seasoned police officer with vast experience in policing both within and outside Nigeria has assumed office in Bauchi. He is from Nasarawa Eggon local government area of Nasarawa State. Our new CP holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988.

“Since then, he has occupied various positions both within and outside Nigeria. His last posting was Commissioner of Police in charge of Department of Logistics and Supply at Force Headquarters Abuja.”

