The Court of Appeal sitting in Jos, Plateau State, on Friday dismissed the appeal filed by former Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, challenging the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed in the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Abubakar, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, lost his re-election bid after he was defeated by Mohammed, who represented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the election.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by the former governor and his party for lack of merit.

The state election petitions tribunal had also validated Mohammed’s victory over the petitioners’ inability to prove their allegation of ballot stuffing and other election irregularities against the respondents.

The petitioners had approached the court to overturn the outcome of the election and declare him the duly elected governor of the state or nullify the entire process and order a fresh election into the office of Bauchi State governor.

