Balogun Market fire still raging, policeman, one other die

Spreading to adjoining building

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck late Tuesday evening when a yet to be identified policeman and another person, reportedly died in the inferno that engulfed the Mandillas Building at the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island.

The fire which was yet to be finally put out at press time, Wednesday morning has spread to adjoining building with firefighters and other rescue team battling to curtail it from causing further damages.

ALSO READ: Fire guts highrise building in Balogun

The policeman was said to have lost his life when a section of the building collapsed on him late Tuesday evening, as firefighters continued with their efforts to put out the raging fire.

The death of the policeman was announced late evening, through the twitter handle of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, @rrslagos767.

The tweet reads: “We are still at the scene of the fire incident. Though it has reduced to a reasonable extent, Efforts are still on to put it out completely. Partial building collapse occurred during the process which claimed the life a policeman from a nearby division.”

We are still at the scene of the fire incident. Though it has reduced to a reasonable extent, Efforts are still on to put it out completely. Partial building collapse occurred during the process which claimed the life a policeman from a nearby division. pic.twitter.com/A32YLmEH6E — Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) November 5, 2019

It was also gathered that another unidentified victim had earlier been killed in the explosion that triggered the fire earlier in the morning. The death could not be confirmed at press time.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osantyintolu, confirmed that a simultaneous fire incident was also reported at a building in the nearby Dosunmu market, but had already been put out by firefighters.

“At the time of this report, an additional fire truck had arrived at the scene of the Balogun market fire to complement the efforts of the men battling the fire.

“Fire also broke out on the other building on the right to the first building at 6 am. LASEMA heavy-duty equipment excavator and low deployed to the fire point at 6.13 am Wednesday.

“Lagos State Fire Service has assessed the fire but can’t risk going up for safety purposes.

“Union Bank Fire service has been contacted for back up to assist with their skylift fire truck. Recovery operation still ongoing as at 8 am.”

Vanguard