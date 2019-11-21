Babalola Idowu Foundation gives out scholarships in Ajegunle

By Rita Chioma

In a bid to ensure that the less privileged children and youths in the society gain access to qualitative education, Babalola Idowu Foundation (BIF) offers scholarship opportunities to less privileged, orphans, vulnerable but intelligent children that are in primary & secondary institutions across the country to achieve their full potentials.

The aim and objectives of BIF is to mentor, advocate and empower the boy and girl child between the ages of 2-19years old.

On the 19th of November, 2019; Babalola Idowu Foundation (BIF) visited Dreams from the Slum Initiative Centre located in Ajegunle, Lagos, western part of Nigeria to inspire the children on how to turn their hobbies & creativity into innovations, enlighten the parents on child protection, and also scholarships awarded to 5 pupils of My DreamStead School, Ajegunle, Lagos, Nigeria.

The founder of Babalola Idowu Foundation (BIF) who also doubles as the President of Datjoblessboi TV ; Mr. Babalola Idowu Olumide, disclosed at the recently concluded event tagged: “Every Child Is A Star”; He Said “My Passion & zeal to always be a positive change maker in the society influenced the birth of the foundation “.

He also stated that their focus is working in partnership with the government, various institutions, embassies and individuals, including corporate organizations to ensure that every child across Nigeria and Africa has an opportunity to get accessible quality education and grow up to contribute towards the growth of the nation.

Items such as Food stuffs, Textbooks, notebooks, stationery and other necessary educational materials are donated by the Foundation free at the event.

The parents of the beneficiaries expressed delight, adding that it had gone a long way in aiding the children with their school work. They noted that before the foundation came to their aid, most parents could not afford school fees and educational materials in school to learn.

“The Children, parents & the management of the school appreciates what Babalola Idowu Foundation (BIF) have done for them.

Babalola Idowu Foundation (BIF) is a non-profit initiative driven by young volunteers and aimed at enhancing access to quality education for children who live in hard-to-reach community across Africa.

Vanguard