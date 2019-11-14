BA in Hospitality Management Holds Promising Future. Here is why you should consider the degree.

Before going into the academics of a BA Hospitality Mangement, let’s first have a glimpse of what hospitality management is all about. Wikipedia defines hospitality management as the study of the hospitality industry. Hospitality management covers hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, amusement parks, destination marketing organisations, convention centres, country clubs and many more.

The services of hospitality managers have been on growing demand in the last decade, this may be attributed to the increasing need for hospitality services. ADP Workforce Vitality Report (WVR), a US cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) reported in 2018 that it has seen consistent growth in employment and wages for the leisure and hospitality industry in 2016 and 2017, and there are no signs that the trend is going to slow down.

The ADP WVR further noted that in the fourth quarter of 2017, full-time job holders in the hospitality industry experienced wage growth of 4.7%. Also, full-time employees who switched jobs within the hospitality industry saw a 6.3% increase in wages. This is more than any other industry wage growth for people who switched jobs.

Labour market opportunities for hospitality management professionals

A 2018 Jumia Travel Hospitality Report (Nigeria) noted that travel and tourism were directly responsible for 1.9% of Nigeria’s total GDP. The report further predicted a rise of 2.9% by the end of 2018. Also, it noted that from a wider perspective, it is estimated that between 2018 – 2028, travel and tourism will contribute 4.3% to Nigeria’s GDP year-on-year.

Source: Hospitality Report Nigeria 2018 by Jumia Travel

The booming hospitality sector in Nigeria, Africa and the global market in general, translate into increased demand for hospitality professionals. The Nigerian labour market (employment market) has benefited from the dividends that the sector has contributed. A Jumia Travel 2018 hospitality report again noted that the number of direct jobs created by the sector peaked at 1.2 million compared to 651,000 in 2016 (1.6%). That is 1.8% of the total employment in the country. This is estimated to rise by 4.7% by the end of 2018 to approximately 1.3 million jobs (1.8% of total employment).

Source: Hospitality Report Nigeria 2018 by Jumia Travel

Career pathways for hospitality management professionals

The career opportunities available for hospitality management (HM) graduates are expansive, so is the remuneration competitive. As we may have already known, hospitality management is an industry that includes several business types and other tourism-related services.

The required professional services from hospitality management professionals are equally expansive. They include hotel management, catering and event management, to business development and marketing. Hospitality Management degree will equip you with the skills and knowledge to be significantly relevant in this sector.

Some of the Job options available for hospitality professionals include hotel manager, accommodation manager, public house manager, chef, conference centre manager, among others. Fast-food restaurant manager, catering manager, event manager and restaurant manager are also other jobs HM professionals can consider.

Nonetheless, hospitality management professionals can practise independently as a small business owner. Some of the services offered by HM professionals can be done independently as an entrepreneur or in joint-ventures for SMEs.

For those seeking to join established operations in the hospitality sector, it is also important to note that work experience is a key factor for this consideration. However, work experience is not always a criterion, but a bonus. Interestingly, many institutions offering Hospitality Management degrees also include provision for an Internship programme. This enables students to work in established organisations for practical experience.

Unicaf University, a pan-African institution which offers BA in Hospitality Management of top quality has a provision for Internship in its academic module.

Hospitality management professionals may also decide to join smaller establishments briefly as these jobs may be easier to get. This will be to add the experience gained from it into their accumulated period of work experience. Independent practices could also be added up to work experience and are relevant in job hunting for bigger opportunities.

Academic pathways to a BA Hospitality Management

There are many local institutions across Africa offering competitive and good quality degrees on Hospitality Management. However, students with ambition for international career opportunities may also consider options from international universities. It is important to note that hospitality professionals are among the highest employed globally. For international jobs, hospitality jobs are among the most commonly available jobs. Students who have studied in an internationally recognised institution will have an edge in securing these jobs.

While considering a Hospitality Management degree, another key factor to consider is an institution which offers a broader area in Hospitality Management, and also offers an option for specialisation. The BA Hospitality Management offered by Unicaf University offers a full area of academic curricular in Hospitality Management. In addition, the academic curricular also covers contemporary trends as Digital Business, Hospitality Information Systems, among others.

About Unicaf University BA Hospitality Management

The Unicaf University degree is ideal for students taking the pathway of the hospitality and tourism industry. The degree also provides students with relevant knowledge in leadership, analytical and communication skills. Furthermore, it also prepares them to engage successfully in this demanding sector of the economy.

Also, it provides the students with the necessary tools to add value to any organisation operating in the hospitality industry. Upon completion, students will be able to understand in-depth, the forces and the challenges that drive such a dynamic sector. They will be able to interact effectively within any organisation in the industry.

During this course, students will be able to study the principles of key hospitality management concepts. They will gain significant skills and knowledge regarding the hospitality sector and be able to successfully function in managerial positions in the tourism industry. The hospitality management degree programme sets out to provide the student with the necessary tools and competencies to add value to any hospitality organisation. The variety and scope of the courses offered provide a sound grounding for entry-level supervisory/managerial personnel.

More About Unicaf University

Unicaf University is a pan-African institution, with established campuses and learning centres in 11 African countries. The institution offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes of top quality through online and blended study system. Candidates can also study in their home country through the online study system of Unicaf University.

They can still study for these degrees on-campus in one of the Unicaf University campuses in Africa. In addition, they will be granted a partial scholarship after their admission.

Josephine Uche Chikwue (Writer & Educationist)