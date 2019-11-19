AXA Mansard emerges ‘Most Innovative Insurance Company of the Year’

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of AXA, has been recognized as the ‘Most Innovative Insurance Company’ of the year, 2019 by the Nigerian Finance Innovation Award.

Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard, Mr. Kunle Ahmed was also awarded the ‘Insurance CEO of the year’.

The Nigeria Finance Innovation Award is done annually to reward financial executives and organizations based on their financial leadership and contributions towards the growth of companies as well as that of the growth.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer of the AXA Mansard, Mr. Kunle Ahmed stated, “AXA Mansard remains committed to empowering people to live better lives. Our deep yearnings to continuously find solutions for our customers’ pain points led to the need for innovation in the products and services we offer to our customers and the way these services are delivered. It is therefore very rewarding to be the recipient of this award”.

Also commenting on the development, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer of the company, Mrs. Jumoke Odunlami, noted that the receipt of the Insurance CEO of the year award is a testament that the company is privileged to have visionary leaders.

Vanguard