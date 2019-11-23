BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

YOUTHS have been urged to shun the trending slogan , “ who school epp” and focus on their academic studies to better their future and nation.

Speaking at the 2019 award ceremony of the Awokoya memorial chemistry competition for secondary schools in Delta state, funded by Chevron/NNPC joint venture in collaboration with the Delta state government, Chairman Chemical Society of Nigeria, Delta state chapter, Dr Mrs Tina Isichei said it was disturbing the way young ones were drumming the slogan to drop out of school in pursuit of quick money through internet fraud, advance free fraud, yahoo economy.

“I speak to our young students here today and say do not be deceived by those who tell you “ who school epp”, some of those echoing that phrase are doing so because they struggled through school and barely managed to pass and in some cases failed out rightly “, she said.

She further enjoined youths to take their studies seriously , stressing that no nation can develop without education.

The high point of the ceremony was presentation of winner of the first prize position to Akpeti Trust of Delta Careers College , Ugboroke , second prize position to Ifeanyi Dumkelechi of Peniel Academy, Agbor and third prize place to Oboh Victor of Lords and Kings Academy, Warri. Consolation prizes were also given out. The first teachers prize went to Oleh Newton , Delta careers college Ugboroke, the same institution that won the first prize

Chairman,/Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, Mr Jeffrey Ewing who was represented by the Manager , Policy, Governance and Public Affairs, Field operations , CNL, Warri, Mr Sam Daibo said the oil giant introduced the competition in the state to promote study of chemistry among secondary school students in the state.

He said Chevron will continue to be committed to supporting quality education in the state and the country. “ over the years NNPC/CNL joint venture has shown commitment to supporting quality education through investment in education infrastructure , sponsorship of manpower development programs and provision of scholarship”, he said.

