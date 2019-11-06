As he gets Inducted into fellowship of Institute social work

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase yesterday said that the 9th National Committee on constitutional review has placed the autonomy of the local government councils as a top priority.

Wase made the disclosure when he received the Association of Deputy Chairmen of Local Government Councils of Nasarawa State in his office on a courtesy visit.

He urged the council administrators to get involved and also get the support of their State Houses of Assembly to achieve the objective.

READ ALSO: Badaru denies being against LG autonomy

Wase assured them of continuous support in their efforts at rural or community development.

In a related development, the deputy also received the leadership of the Institute of Social Work of Nigeria which inducted him into its fellowship.

The brief ceremony was performed by the Executive Director of the Institute, Dr. John Emaimo who was on a courtesy visit at the National assembly.

Responding to his induction, Wase thanked the institute for the conferment of the fellowship and assured them of not relenting in pushing for laws that would provide opportunities for Nigerians to achieve their potentials in the field of social welfare services.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Director of the institute Mr. Emaimo, said the bill establishing the institute of social work is assented to by the President, the social workspace in the country will change as the bill is geared towards enhancing social welfare services in Nigeria.

He informed the Deputy Speaker that the Institute of Social Work of Nigeria is the only professional body that is recognised by law for the training of social workers in-country and the target is community development.

The Director while congratulating Wase on his election as Deputy Speaker, also appreciated the contribution of the Deputy Speaker, particularly in social work and community development for over a decade.

vanguard