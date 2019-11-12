Automobile dealers strategise to end siege on car shops by Customs

By Esther Onyegbula & Ajikapo Joseph

The Interim National Coordinator of Professional Platform of Automobile, Amobi Moghalu, has urged Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to end the closure of car shops in the country adding that the action shows more loophole in the government.

Moghalu stated this yesterday in Lagos at a joint action committee of car dealers on the shop closures stating that the six weeks long measure by NCS has put members in penury.

READ ALSO:

He added that the body might try other method which includes litigation, rapprochement, civil disobedience, and consulting higher bodies.

He stated: “We may choose to go the route of civil disobedience, knowing fully well that there is a limit to how many of us that the agency can victimize, intimidate or maim.

‘‘We may employ the time-tested method of dialogue with higher bodies and authorities like the Supervising Ministry, National Assembly and other eminent personalities.”

Moghalu added that the members have been subjected to poverty. “We have not talked about the economic hardship these people are going through because we dare not considering the economic state of the country’’, he said.

The Interim National Secretary, Ben Chijioke, added that litigation tops the list of the solution to the problem.

He stated: “It is not the first time shops have been locked but it is time to say no. We are tired of feeding those who do not care for us. These cars came out of the port and were cleared by the agency; if there was a fraud they should ask their staffers and not shops.

Customs can locked a shop for a year without providing any reason for it at the end of the day and nobody will ask questions. We are always at the losing end at all times.”

Barrister Joe Eboigbe, who was also present at the meeting as the legal consultant told newsmen that suing the Customs is still within the law.

He stated: “I advise the Customs to solve the problem because they have already committed an error and suing them should be the last result.”

Vanguard